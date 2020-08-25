Tokyo stocks rise on Asian shares’ advance, gains capped ahead of Fed chief’s speech

TOKYO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday supported by solid performances of other major Asian bourses and U.S. futures rallying following upbeat business activity data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 65.21 points, or 0.28 percent, from Friday to close the day at 22,985.51.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 3.07 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 1,607.13.

Better-than-expected data released late last week showing U.S. business activity had rebounded despite the world’s largest economy being particularly hard hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic provided some tailwind, local brokers said.

They highlighted data released by IHS Markit showing its flash U.S. Composite PMI Index rose to 54.7 in August from 50.3 in July, marking the the highest level since February 2019, with a reading above 50 indicating private sector output had expanded.

Market strategists here added that Tokyo shares also got a boost from Asian bourses, including those in South Korea and China’s Hong Kong, performing solidly.

Following an initial round of profit-taking in early trade, the market bounced back on hopes for the U.S. economy, although investors were reluctant to chase the market’s upside further ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later this week, traders here said.

“Investors awaited Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole meeting for any hints about the Fed’s move at the next policy meeting,” Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co., was quoted as saying.

Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on the market to some extent, investment analysts noted, amid concerns over the pace of Japan’s economic recovery.

Maki Sawada, vice president of the investment research and investor services department at Nomura Securities Co., was quoted as saying that “Tokyo shares didn’t have strong upward momentum, as more new coronavirus infections have been reported.”

She added that the pace Japan’s economic recovery slowing was also a factor in trading moves here.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s return to hospital a week after being admitted for a regular health check was met by a largely muted reaction by the market, brokers said, despite concerns in some quarters about the health of the prime minister, who became Japan’s longest consecutive serving prime minister on Monday.

By the close of play, machinery, retail and metal product-oriented issues comprised those that advanced the most.

Game console and software maker Nintendo climbed 4.8 percent, owing to continuing brisk sales of its Switch consoles and popular titles, as people continue to spend more time at home amid the pandemic.

Sony Corp. also found favor, adding 1.5 percent by the close.

But automakers skidded down, however, with Honda dropping 0.9 percent, while Nissan lost 0.5 percent. Toyota, meanwhile, ended the day shedding 0.2 percent.

Nikkei heavy weight Fast Retailing helped prop up the broader market, with the owner and operator of the Uniqlo chain of casual clothing stores gaining 1.7 percent by the close.

Issues that fell outpaced those that rose by 1,070 to 999 on the First Section, while 103 ended the day unchanged.

On the main section on Monday, 776.14 million shares changed hands, dropping from Friday’s volume of 910.28 million shares.

The turnover on the first trading day of the week came to 1.539 trillion yen (14.566 billion U.S. dollars). Enditem