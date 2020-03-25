Tokyo stocks surge as investors snap up high dividend paying issues

TOKYO, March 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday as investors snapped up stocks paying high dividends before the end of the business year, while the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds underpinned the market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average surged 1,204.57 points, or 7.13 percent, from Monday to close the day at 18,092.35.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 41.09 points, or 3.18 percent, to close at 1,333.10.

Mining, securities house and marine transportation-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.