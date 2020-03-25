Tokyo stocks surge in morning on dividend-propelled buying

TOKYO, March 24 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks surged Tuesday morning as investors looking for dividend payouts stoked up on applicable issues ahead of the end of the fiscal year, with a comparatively weak yen also supporting buying.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 1,138.95 points, or 6.74 percent, from Monday to 18,026.73.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 39.65 points, or 3.07 percent, at 1,331.66.

Real estate, securities house and machinery-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.