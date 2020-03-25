Tokyo stocks surge in morning on Wall Street’s lead, Olympic delay

TOKYO, March 25 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks surged Wednesday morning as the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s largest-ever points rise overnight bolstered sentiment, with concerns eased after it was decided the Tokyo Olympics would be delayed and not cancelled.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 1,036.86 points, or 5.73 percent, from Tuesday at 19,129.21.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 69.68 points, or 5.23 percent, at 1,402.78.

All industry categories advanced into positive territory, with marine transportation, real estate, and iron and steel issues comprising those that gained the most by the morning break.