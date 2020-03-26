Tokyo stocks surge on hopes for U.S. stimulus package

TOKYO, March 25 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks surged Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index climbing more than 8 percent as investors sentiment was bolstered by reports lawmakers in the United States had reached an agreement on a 2-trillion-U.S.-dollar stimulus package.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 1,454.28 points, or 8.04 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 19,546.63.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 91.52 points, or 6.87 percent, to finish at 1,424.62.

All industry categories closed in positive territory, with marine transportation, real estate, and iron and steel issues comprising those that gained the most by the close of play.