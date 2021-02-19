Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases remain below 500 for 12th straight day

TOKYO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Tokyo on Thursday reported 445 new COVID-19 infections, marking the 12th straight day that new cases have remained below the 500-mark.

The city’s cumulative total stands at 108,782, with 27 more deaths bringing the total toll in the capital to 1,210 people, the Tokyo metropolitan government and health care officials said.

Of the 445 new cases Thursday, those aged in their 20s comprised the largest group, followed by those in their 30s.

People aged in their 40s and 50s comprised the third and fourth largest groups respectively, the latest figures showed.

The local government and health officials said that in 53 percent of the latest cases testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the infection route was traced to close contacts of previous cases.

In 47 percent of the new cases in the capital of 14 million, however, the infection route was unknown, the officials said.

The number of patients designated as being “seriously ill” and requiring intensive care in hospitals currently stands at 84, compared to 81 reported a day earlier. Enditem