Tokyo’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 700-mark

TOKYO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 618 new COVID-19 infections in the capital, according to preliminary figures as of 3:00 p.m. local time.

The latest figure marks the first time since Dec. 28 last year that the daily tally in the city of 14 million has dropped below the 700-mark.

The figure compares to 986 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed on Sunday.

The metropolitan government also said the number of patients designated as being “seriously ill” stood at 148 patients, eight less than reported on Sunday.

The cumulative total of infections in Tokyo now stands at 94,508 people. Enditem