Toluca beat Pumas to climb to Liga MX summit

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Argentine forward Alexis Canelo struck late as Toluca rose to the top of the Liga MX Clausura standings on Sunday with a 1-0 home win over Pumas UNAM.

Canelo broke the deadlock in the 88th minute by meeting Rodrigo Salinas’ cross from the right with a first-time finish that left goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera with no chance.

The result left Toluca with 13 points from six matches, ahead of second-placed America on goal difference.

Pumas are 13th in the 18-team standings, having mustered just one point from their past four matches.

In Sunday’s only other Liga MX fixture, a second-half goal from Brazilian defender Matheus Doria gave Santos Laguna a 1-0 victory over Monterrey. Enditem