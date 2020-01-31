Tom Brady posts cyptic message to Patriots fans amid rumours of NFL retirement

Tom Brady’s NFL future remains open to debate but his recent post on Twitter suggests his New England Patriots career may be coming to an end

Tom Brady has tweeted an image which appears to suggest retirement is just around the corner.

The New England Patriots legend posted a black and white photo of him walking off the pitch at Foxborough.

Brady has led the AFC franchise for two decades but a below par season coupled with his age has seen people suggest his time is up.

The 42-year-old won his sixth Super Bowl 12 months ago as the Patriots saw off the Los Angeles Rams, but this season they were unable to defend their title.

A defeat to the Tennessee Titans in the Wildcard Round may now prove to be the last time we see Brady in the NFL.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely (I retired). Hopefully, unlikely,” he said in the aftermath of their defeat in early January.

“I love the Patriots. This is the greatest organisation and playing for Mr. (Robert) Kraft all these years, and for coach (Bill) Belichick.

“There’s nobody whose had a better career, I would say, than me — just being with them. So, I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like so I’m not going to predict it.

“I wish we would have won tonight. I wish we would have done a lot of things better over the course of the season. We just didn’t get the job done.”

There were rumours of a move to the Oakland Raiders for Brady after he was seen with members of the team’s hierarchy.

So perhaps the image is confirmation of his departure from New England but not necesarily the NFL with the legendary figure admitting he was “open minded” about his future.

“I’ve said earlier I’m open-minded about the process,” he said a matter of weeks after the Patriots’ season ended.

“At the same time I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”