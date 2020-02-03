Tom Brady teases New England Patriots fans with ‘I’m not going anywhere’ Super Bowl ad

Tom Brady’s future with the Pats has been in doubt but he’s appeared to confirm in an ad at Super Bowl 54 that he’s staying with the NFL side

Tom Brady appears to be STAYING with the New England Patriots next season.

The legendary quarterback’s future with the franchise has been in doubt following their poor campaign.

Brady has another year on his Pats contract but talk has been rife he might quit for a rival side.

The 42-year-old has won the Super Bowl six times since signing for the Pats in 2000.

And it appears he might be sticking around at Gillette Stadium for a while longer.

That’s after he appeared in an advert for entertainment streaming company Hulu, which finished with the punchline ‘I’m not going anywhere’.

Brady set tongues wagging last week after posting a picture on social media of him looking on at an empty stadium.

The black-and-white image appeared to be laden with emotion – hinting at a potential exit after 20 years with New England.

However it’s since emerged it was just a still from the Hulu video, which aired during an ad break at Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady said in the 45-second video: “They say the best things have to come to an end. That the best just know when to walk away.

“So to my team-mates, my family and most importantly my fans, you deserve to hear this from me…

“Hulu doesn’t just have live sports.

“According to the script they just gave me, Hulu has your favourite cable channels, TV shows, movies and originals of all time.

“So it’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it… and me, I’m not going anywhere.”

Brady is a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection.

In 2019, he posted a 12-4 record, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 receptions and eight interceptions.