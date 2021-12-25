Tom Daley, an Olympian, uses his Alternative Christmas Message to criticize FIFA and raise issues of inclusivity in sports.

Tom Daley, an Olympian, uses his Alternative Christmas Message to criticize FIFA and bring up issues of inclusivity in sports.

FIFA’s decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar next year was criticized by the gold medalist.

As he delivered this year’s Alternative Christmas Message on Channel 4, Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley criticised FIFA and called for greater inclusivity in sport.

Mr. Daley chastised FIFA for choosing Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup, calling it “the second most dangerous country for queer people.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and carries a three-year prison sentence.

There are no same-gender marriages or civil partnerships recognized.

Qataris are also prohibited from advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Why are we allowing places to host our most prestigious sporting event that aren’t safe for all fans and all players?” Mr Daley asked.

“It is an honor to host a World Cup.”

“Why are we paying tribute to them?”

When it comes to homosexuality in football, Mr. Daley points to Josh Cavallo, who became the first openly gay professional football player in October.

“Way to go, Josh,” said Mr. Daley.

Your bravery is truly inspirational.

But consider how lonely it must be for the players who are afraid to speak up.

“In the United Kingdom, nearly 7% of people identify as gay or bisexual, and around 500 Premier League players are gay or bisexual.”

“Statistically, that means there are enough players for three football teams running out onto that pitch every week, with at least one gay man at every Premier League club living a lie.”

“If I had one Christmas wish, it would be for that to change next year.”

That one unfathomably brave Premier League player who comes out and says, ‘I am gay.'”

Mr. Daley believes that this will inspire gay people all over the world, giving hope to thousands of struggling teenagers and saving the lives of those who do not believe they belong.

He believes women’s sport is progressing, citing the first trans athletes competing in the Olympics as an example.

“The fact that they [the athletes]did it in the current climate of fear and panic around trans people makes their accomplishments even more impressive,” Mr Daley said.

His speech also included a discussion of mental health.

Mr. Daley sat knitting as he read the Christmas message, which he said he had taken up.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Olympian Tom Daley uses Alternative Christmas Message to criticise FIFA and raise inclusivity issues in sport