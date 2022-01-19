Tom Felton, 34, of the Harry Potter franchise, was caught speeding in a £200,000 limited edition Ferrari.

Tom Felton, 34, of Harry Potter fame, was caught speeding in a £200,000 limited edition Ferrari.

Tom Felton, a Harry Potter actor, was caught speeding in a £200,000 limited edition Ferrari.

After taking the supercar for a spin on a London highway last summer, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the films was charged.

While driving his Ferrari 488 Spider along the M4 in Brentford, the 34-year-old hit 46 mph in a 40 mph zone.

According to court documents, Felton was caught speeding at 12:46 a.m. on June 25, according to the Evening Standard.

After finishing the final installment of the Harry Potter franchise, based on JK Rowling’s book series, in 2011, he is said to have splashed out on the flashy car.

Felton, who is known for his love of fast cars, showed up in a £180,000 Lamborghini Urus for the 20th anniversary reunion.

Felton confirmed he was the driver at the time of the M4 incident, and his limited edition 2009 vehicle was worth more than £200,000, according to Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.

He did not enter a plea or offer any mitigation for breaking the speed limit, and his license was docked three points.

At a brief hearing on January 5, Felton was also fined £220 and ordered to pay £124 in court costs and fees.

At the age of 13, he rose to prominence as Harry’s white-haired nemesis in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Felton has since gone on to star in several indie films as well as the sci-fi film Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

In September 2021, he had a health scare when he collapsed on the Ryder Cup golf course.

While playing in a celebrity match, the actor was stretchered off on the 18th hole.