Tom Hardy makes a cameo appearance in the final series of BBC’s Peaky Blinders, according to a new teaser.

The hit period crime drama’s final series will premiere in early 2022.

Tom Hardy will return to the hit drama next year, according to a new teaser clip released by the BBC.

Fans of the show were only given a sneak peek into Series 6 last week when a clip was released on social media.

Tommy Shelby was seen holding a bag and walking down a dark alley, dressed in his trademark suit, hat, and flat cap.

Peaky Blinders has now revealed more details about the sixth and final series, which will premiere in early 2022.

The new trailer features a very dark and shadowy scene that lasts about five seconds, but we do know that Tom Hardy is returning.

That’s right, Tommy’s old nemesis, Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons, is making a comeback.

In a brief scene, Hardy’s character Alfie and Cillian Murphy’s character Tommy can be seen walking towards a wooden table, where they will meet in the middle.

“Alfie, I believe I may have written your final act,” Tommy continues.

Fans were overjoyed to learn that 44-year-old actor Tom would be returning to the show.

“Best news I’ve had all year! And probably next year too, the way things are going!” Beth Jane wrote on Twitter.

Scott wrote on Twitter, “Every single one of their scenes together is freaking awesome.”

“Ah yes, the best character,” Caroline continued.

The first teaser clip for series six, teasing an air date in 2022, sent fans into a frenzy last week.

So far, we only know that the new series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next year.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]