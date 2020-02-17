TOM LEONARD: Hunt for the El Dorado at the bottom of the sea

The omens were not good when the Spanish galleon Our Lady of Juncal sailed out of the Mexican port of Veracruz in October 1631. Her captain had died only two days earlier — a dark portent to the superstitious crew.

It was too late in the year to avoid the storms that ravaged the Caribbean, although the season meant that another menace, pirates, would not be active.

A Jesuit priest, one of the only people on board who would survive its final voyage, would testify that the ship had been badly loaded and was leaking before she set sail.

But time was of the essence. Piracy, largely committed by the Dutch, with whom the Spanish were at war, had ensured that Madrid hadn’t received any of its Mexican colony’s vast wealth for two years.

Spain’s King Philip IV was now fighting in Flanders in the Dutch War of Independence and the Juncal’s cargo — particularly huge given the backlog of the previous two years — was needed to finance the conflict.

And what a cargo it was — or rather is, as much of it is still down on the seabed. Three days after leaving the port on Mexico’s east coast, the Juncal ran into a storm and sunk in an area of the Gulf of Mexico known as the Campeche Sound. Most of the 350 men on board perished with it.

The Juncal is by no means the most famous, nor the most colourful undiscovered shipwreck. It isn’t, for instance, the Santa Maria, one of the three ships in which Columbus ‘sailed the ocean blue’ to America in 1492 and which is still yet to be found.

But in terms of sheer quantity of treasure, the Juncal takes some beating. The Black Swan Project, which recovered 17 tonnes of cargo from another Spanish wreck, the Napoleonic ship Nuestra Senora de las Mercedes, off the coast of Portugal in 2007, is believed to be the greatest recovery of shipwrecked treasure in history. That was only 17 tonnes of cargo, albeit estimated to be worth $500 million.

The Juncal, by contrast, was carrying between 120 and 150 tonnes of precious cargo, including gold, silver and stones now estimated to be worth billions of pounds.

As well as more than a million pesos in bullion from the New World, it also carried valuable dyes, textiles, expensive wood and even chocolate (cacao) which was then a rare delicacy. Anything organic will have long perished but the gold, silver and gems will likely have survived.

And that vast hoard may now be recovered. The Spanish and Mexican governments have announced that in May they will conduct a ten-day joint underwater archaeological search for the Juncal. Technological advances have made treasure hunters increasingly adept at finding shipwrecks but they often involve disputes between the country that owned the ship and the country in whose waters it is found.

In this case, Spain and Mexico signed an agreement six years ago to avoid falling out over more than 300 Spanish wrecks lying in Mexican waters.

Dr Ivan Negueruela, director of Spain’s National Museum of Underwater Archaeology, said the team were very confident they would find the wreck.

The cargo’s huge value, particularly the large number of silver and gold ingots which were intended to pay troops, meant officials had kept a detailed inventory, he said.

‘The survivors were also questioned in-depth and their statements help us to reconstruct what happened with quite a high degree of accuracy, so we have a fairly good idea of where the ship sank.’

The cargo is potentially so valuable that the two countries want to train their own underwater archaeologists rather than leave themselves ‘at the mercy of pirates and treasure-hunting companies’, said Dr Negueruela.

Citing the example of the spectacular recovery of the Mary Rose, Henry VIII’s warship that sank in the Solent in 1545, Dr Negueruela stressed that they didn’t just want to recover the treasure but also learn how the ship was constructed and organised.

Treasure hunters have long cast an envious eye on the Juncal.

In 2006 and 2008, Mexican authorities rejected requests by the controversial U.S.-based treasure-hunting firm Odyssey Marine Exploration to sift through the wreck. Officials complained the company had no archaeological interest in it. Weighing 669 tonnes, with three decks and four masts, the 114-ft long Juncal was a big ship by contemporary standards, but not a very strong one.

Built as an ordinary merchantman and previously used to haul iron ore, she wasn’t one of the strengthened ‘silver galleons’ usually used to transport Spain’s most precious cargo. She had done the Atlantic voyage only once before and even then spent months docked and deteriorating in the Bay of Cadiz. She had also been rejected repeatedly as unsuitable for the important but dangerous treasure run across the Atlantic.

However, Spain was very short of ships and the Juncal had been pressed into service as the flagship, or ‘capitana’, of the Veracruz fleet. Consequently, she was loaded with extra armaments including bronze and iron cannon. Experts believe this was a key factor in making the ship unstable and unable to ride out the storm.

Two days before she set sail on October 14, her commander, General Miguel de Echazarreta, died and his deputy, Vice Admiral Andres de Aristizal, took over.

The ship was initially heading to Havana, Cuba, to drop off silver to pay the garrison. On October 17, the fleet of 13 ships was hit by the first north wind and the Juncal began to take on water.

Another strong gale followed three days later, breaking the galleon’s stern. Crew and passengers worked to keep the water out, pumping the bilges, repairing the hull planking and baling out water in large olive oil jars. They started to throw overboard old cables, chests and spare sails in an attempt to lighten the ship. By nightfall the storm had dispersed the fleet and the ship was alone.

The following day the ship tried to turn to shore towards Tabasco in Mexico but the vessel didn’t respond and continued to take on additional water.

Over the next few days, the situation became increasingly fraught. The main mast was cut down and jettisoned along with seven heavy cannons and an anchor as the captain became ever more desperate to raise the ship in the water.

The crew tried to caulk the planks of the leaking and shaking hull from the inside but it didn’t work. The Juncal began ‘spitting bolts’ as nails and bolts popped out of the hull under the force of the storm.

On the morning of October 31, the ship’s pilot announced the galleon was beyond saving, whereupon crew and passengers gave up baling water and became unruly.

There was only one lifeboat which the vice-admiral ordered to be lowered to save the most important passengers (who had reportedly paid a petty officer bribes to get a seat) and the ship’s commanders.

However, the lifeboat needed the main mast to lift it onto the water, and the mast had been cut down.

That night, the ship rolled on to her starboard side and remained there. Her bow went down and she started sinking very quickly, her stern rising out of the water. The lifeboat could at least be cut away and escaped with just 39 survivors and some of the gold and silver.

The remaining 311 people on board drowned. According to the surviving clergyman, the ship sank ‘in the time it takes to say a prayer’, creating such suction that — much as with the Titanic — it pulled many of those lost down with it.

At least two other large ships in the fleet were also lost. It was a spectacular disaster for Spain. The Marquis de Cerralbo, Viceroy of New Spain, proclaimed: ‘The richest fleet that has so far left the New World has been lost.’ Almost four centuries later, it may now finally be rediscovered.