Tomb found under Roman Forum may be the final resting place of Romulus 

A tomb discovered under the Roman Forum could be the resting place of the city’s legendary founder Romulus.

Archaeologists are believed to have uncovered an area devoted to the first King of Rome and a rock sarcophagus, measuring 4.6ft, which are believed to date back to the 6th century BC.

Director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park Alfonsina Russo told The Times: ‘This is an extraordinary discovery. The forum never ceases to yield amazing fresh treasures.’

The underground temple is buried beneath the entrance stairway to the Curia and was the place where Roman senators voted with every presumed to belong to one.

Scholars believed, according to Ms Russo, that the temple’s altar has been positioned where ancient Romans believed Romulus was buried. Yet no bones were found in the coffin.

The finding had taken place near the Lapis Niger, an ancient black shrine in the Roman Forum, according to Andreas Steiner, editor of the magazine Archeo.

The shrine, discovered in 1899, has a Greek inscription referring to how the sacred ground must not be disturbed.

In Roman mythology, Romulus and his twin brother Remus were left in a basket on the River Tiber.

The pair survived and were discovered under a fig tree and a she-wolf suckled them.

Romulus later killed his brother Remus in a fight on what became Palatine Hill in 753BC.