Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae’s boyfriend, is expected to propose tonight on a surprise NYE trip to New York, according to fans.

Is there going to be another “Love Island engagement”?

Fans of Molly-Mae Hague, a social media influencer and media personality, have taken to the internet to predict that her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury will propose tonight.

Hague was whisked away to New York for a surprise trip organized by long-term partner Tommy Fury after being appointed Creative Director of fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing earlier this year.

The couple met in 2019 on the ITV2 dating show Love Island, where they came in second place.

Fans of the 22-year-old lovebirds are hoping for a proposal two-and-a-half years later, with respective career successes under both of their belts.

The internet has been buzzing with rumors of an engagement since the couple arrived at JFK airport yesterday.

“Is Molly Mae getting engaged tomorrow or did Tommy just book her a flight to New York for New Year’s Eve?” wondered one Twitter user, @ktmccallister_.

“Molly Mae got a new set of nails and Tommy surprised her with a trip to New York, I’m ready for the engagement vlog,” another agreed on Twitter.

“Fully convinced Tommy Fury will propose to Molly Mae on New Years Eve in New York, I’m way too invested in this he can’t let the team down now,” @joannedunne_x wrote on Twitter.

The Hertfordshire-born media star, who now lives with Fury in Cheshire, shared a photo of their passports on Instagram yesterday, writing, “Best surprise EVER!”

She also told her 6.3 million Instagram followers about how her boxing boyfriend surprised her with a trip to New York.

She revealed, “We were on our usual walk yesterday.”

“And then he told me out of nowhere that I needed to pack my suitcase because he was flying me to New York the next day!”

“I’m so fortunate!” exclaims the narrator.

Hague received a lot of similar speculation after posting a photo of herself in fashionable attire in Manchester Airport on Instagram.

With two ring emojis, @Emgrindley wrote, “Its happening.”

If the couple gets engaged, they’ll be following in the footsteps of former Islanders Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen from series two, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt from series three, and Dom Lever and Jessica Shears from series three.

