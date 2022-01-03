TOMORROW, Prince Andrew will make public a secret Jeffrey Epstein deal in the hopes of preventing a rape lawsuit.

Prince Andrew plans to make a secret Jeffrey Epstein deal public TOMORROW, in the hopes of preventing a rape lawsuit.

Tomorrow, a SECRET deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, his “sex slave,” will be made public.

The 2009 settlement had been kept under wraps, but judges last month ordered that it be made public on January 3 unless “good cause” could be demonstrated.

Prince Andrew, 61, claims that a clause in the agreement prevents Virginia from suing him because she claims he sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17.

Between 1994 and 2004, the now 38-year-old claims she was enticed by the Duke of York’s pal Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty this week of helping to lure vulnerable teens to ex-lover Epstein’s properties for him to abuse.

Virginia’s lawyers agreed in October to give Andrew’s lawyers a copy of the settlement to review.

His legal team, on the other hand, has been lobbying for it to be made public.

Judges Loretta Preska and Lewis Kaplan, who are overseeing the lawsuit against the Duke, backed the claim last month and ordered it to be made public.

Despite the fact that Andrew has not been charged with any crimes, he is attempting to have Virginia’s lawsuit dismissed.

Despite the fact that the multi-millionaire paedophile’s settlement is secret, both sides have seen it and used it in their arguments.

The undisclosed documents, according to the duke’s lawyer, will release him from liability because they cover “royalty” and anyone Virginia might sue.

Her attorney, David Boies, countered that it only applied “at most” to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida, where Epstein had a home and his “house of horrors,” and that Andrew should not use it as a “get out of jail free card.”

Andrew has denied all allegations against him, including first-degree rape, and his lawyers claim his accuser has a “tendency to change her story.”

They’ve also warned that her claims might be creating “false memories.”

Virginia claims that when she was 17 and he was 41 in 2001, Epstein and his’madam’ Maxwell forced her to have sex with the prince.

The prince’s request to dismiss the case will be heard via video conference next week in the United States.

On Tuesday, high-powered lawyers for Andrew and Virginia will face off in New York to decide the fate of her lawsuit.

The prince is desperate to avoid a civil trial against his accuser, who may have to appear in court alongside his disgraced ally Maxwell at her sentencing.

He has vehemently denied all allegations leveled against him…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.