Tompkins starts for Wales as North moves back to wing

CARDIFF, Feb 6 – George North will move back to wing to accommodate Nick Tompkins at outside centre as the only changes to the Wales side to face Ireland in their Six Nations clash in Dublin on Saturday.

North started the 42-0 demolition of Italy at centre, but Tompkins made such an impact off the bench that coach Wayne Pivac has shuffled his options and will hand the former England junior international his first start for Wales.

North takes the place of Johnny McNicholl, who drops to the bench, with the rest of the back three made up of fullback Leigh Halfpenny and last weekend´s hat-trick hero Josh Adams on the other wing.

“Nick comes into the side, I thought he played exceptionally well when he came on last week so he deserves the start,” Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

“George, who played really well last weekend at centre, moves back out to the wing.”

“On the bench we have a few players back available, Rhys Carre impressed at the Rugby World Cup and he comes back in.

“Adam Beard comes in for Cory Hill who picked up a leg injury earlier this week, Gareth (Davies) is fully fit and Owen Williams comes onto the bench and gives us a bit more cover.”

Pivac has gone for continuity with his forward pack, which again will be led by captain Alun Wyn Jones, who is partnered at lock by Jake Ball.

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau make up the back-row, while props Dillon Lewis and Wyn Jones will be either side of hooker Ken Owens.

Wales completed a Grand Slam in the Six Nations last year, but have lost three of their last four games against the Irish.

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Owen Williams, 23-Johnny McNicholl. (Editing by Toby Davis)