Tonga is covered in ash after a massive undersea volcano erupted, but the country has avoided a ‘catastrophic effect.’

Tonga has been blanketed in ash following a massive undersea volcano eruption, but the country has avoided a “catastrophic effect.”

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The volcano’s blast was heard as far away as Alaska, and the waves swept across the ocean, causing an oil spill and two drownings in Peru.

Satellite images resembled a massive nuclear blast.

Despite its proximity to the volcano that erupted so violently on Saturday, Tonga appears to have avoided the widespread disaster that many had predicted.

The ash that has covered the main island, turning it into a gray moonscape and contaminating the rainwater that people rely on to drink, is perhaps the most serious issue.

New Zealand’s military is sending fresh water and other essential supplies, but the ash covering Tonga’s main runway will cause the flight to be delayed for at least another day, according to the military.

Tonga has reported two deaths so far, and the fate of people on two smaller islands that were hard hit remains unknown.

Everywhere there has been a breakdown in communication, making evaluations more difficult.

But, at least on Tongatapu’s main island, life is slowly returning to normal.

Many people were terrified by the tsunami that swept over coastal areas after the eruption, but it only rose about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet), allowing most people to flee.

“We did have grave fears, given the magnitude of what we saw in that unprecedented blast,” Katie Greenwood, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ head of delegation in the Pacific, said.

“Fortunately, we are not seeing the catastrophic effect we expected in those major population centers, which is very good news.”

Greenwood, who is based in Fiji and has been communicating with people in Tonga via satellite phone, said that while an estimated 50 homes were destroyed on Tongatapu, no one needed to seek refuge in emergency shelters.

About 90 people were using shelters on the nearby island of ‘Eua,’ she said.

