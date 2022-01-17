Tonga tsunami: A body has been discovered in the search for a British woman who has been reported missing after being swept away by the waves.

When the tsunami struck, Ms Glover, 50, was on the beach with her husband and dogs.

Her brother confirmed that a body has been discovered in the search for a British woman who was swept offshore by the Tonga tsunami.

When the tsunami struck, Angela Glover, 50, was walking on a beach on Tongatapu, New Zealand’s largest island, with her husband James and dogs.

Mr Glover was able to cling to a tree before reporting his wife missing to the police and the British Embassy.

Her brother Nick Eleini told The Independent that rescuers have discovered a body, after previously describing the wait for news of his sister’s whereabouts as “excruciating.”

“I’m not aware that [her death]has been officially confirmed yet,” he said, adding that “a body has been recovered.”

Donna Head, a friend of Ms Glover’s mother, also shared the news on Facebook with friends and family.

“Family members have confirmed the worst news that could have happened.

She stated, “Our Ange did not survive the Tonga Tsunami.”

“I’m heartbroken and numb, and I don’t know what to say.”

May our lovely friend be at peace.

I swear, Ange, I’ll keep an eye out for your mother.

“Good night, angel, may God bless you.”

Ms. Glover was born in Brighton and worked in marketing and advertising before opening an animal shelter to rehome and care for stray dogs in Tonga, a Pacific nation made up of 170 islands.

In 2015, she relocated to Tonga.

Her brother, who flew back to the UK from Sydney after the tsunami to be with his mother, had previously expressed concern that the story would not have a “happy ending.”

If confirmed, Ms Glover’s death would be the only tsunami-related death in Tonga so far.

Due to unusually high waters caused by the underwater eruption, two people died off the coast of Peru.

The tsunami is believed to have struck in the late afternoon of Saturday, and was triggered by an underwater volcano eruption.

As waves of more than a metre smashed against the coast, residents fled to higher ground.

The extent of the event’s damage is still unknown, as there is little information coming out of the country.

