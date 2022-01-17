Tonga tsunami: Flights are being dispatched to assess the damage caused by the volcano eruption, while overseas families await word on their loved ones.

Tonga tsunami: Flights are being dispatched to assess the extent of the volcano eruption’s damage, while families around the world await word on their loved ones.

48 hours after the volcano erupted, 105,000 people on the island were unable to be contacted due to a communications breakdown that hampered relief efforts.

Scientists have created a map of the Tonga volcano’s impact, which sent shockwaves around the world and severed an undersea cable connecting the country to the rest of the world.

The National Tsunami Warning Center’s tsunami warning coordinator, Dave Snider, said it was unusual for a volcanic eruption to affect an entire ocean basin, and the spectacle was both “humbling and scary.”

Flights from Australia and New Zealand were sent over on Monday to assess the damage and determine the next phase of the response, which had been postponed due to ash in the sky making it impossible to arrive earlier.

On Tuesday, New Zealand said it hoped to send vital supplies, including drinking water, via military transport plane.

When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano erupted on Saturday, sending tsunami waves across the Pacific, a sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska and sent pressure shockwaves around the world twice.

According to the US National Weather Service, the force was so strong that the change in atmospheric pressure it caused may have temporarily helped clear out the fog in Seattle, and large waves caused by the eruption were detected as far away as the Caribbean.

Scientists, on the other hand, believe the eruption will have little effect on the Earth’s climate.

As sulphur dioxide is pumped into the stratosphere by massive volcanic eruptions, it can cause temporary global cooling.

However, according to Alan Robock, a professor at Rutgers University, initial satellite measurements indicated that the amount of sulphur dioxide released would only have a small effect of perhaps 0.01C (0.02F) global average cooling.

The spectacular undersea eruption was captured on satellite images Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam, and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific.

Tonga Cable Ltd., which owns the single cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world via Fiji, said it appeared to be severed about 10 to 15 minutes after the eruption, according to Samiuela Fonua, the company’s chairman.

The cable, he said, is located on top of and within coral reef, which can be dangerous.

To assess the situation, a ship would have to pull up the cable.

