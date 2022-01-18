Tonga tsunami map showing the location of the underwater volcano eruption as well as the areas most affected by the massive waves.

Tonga tsunami map showing the location of the underwater volcano eruption and the areas most affected by the devastating waves.

The eruption occurred approximately 30 kilometers south of Fonuafoou, Tonga’s main island, and 65 kilometers north of Tongatapu.

On Monday, military surveillance aircraft from New Zealand and Australia were able to fly over Tonga to assess the damage caused by a massive undersea volcanic eruption.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday, resulting in a massive ash cloud that had hampered previous flights.

Tsunami waves measuring 80 centimetres (2.7 feet) slammed into the shoreline of Tonga.

The waves smashed into Peru, killing two people and causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.

The eruption occurred about 30 kilometers south of the Fonuafoou submarine volcano and 65 kilometers north of Tongatapu, Tonga’s main island.

A volcanic eruption in 2009 merged the previously twin islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Haapai, but Saturday’s eruption split them again.

The tsunami wreaked havoc on Tongatapu’s northern coast.

The capital, Nuku’alofa, was engulfed in a thick layer of volcanic dust, contaminating water supplies and necessitating the use of fresh water.

A military transport plane from New Zealand is expected to deliver critical supplies, including much-needed drinking water, on Tuesday.

Although a British woman has been reported missing, there have been no confirmed casualties.

On Monday, the Foreign Office said it was “supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in Tonga” and that it was “in contact with local authorities.”

Angela Glover, who ran an animal rescue center in Tonga’s capital, has not been seen since she was swept away by a tsunami wave, according to her relatives.

James, her husband, clung to a tree for survival.

“I don’t think this is going to have a happy ending,” her brother, Nick Eleini, told The Guardian.

Tonga’s communication is still severely restricted.

The company that owns the single underwater fibre-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world said the cable was likely severed during the eruption and that repairs could take weeks.

Most Tongans are unable to use the internet or make international phone calls as a result of the cable’s failure.

As they begin to clean up from the tsunami waves and volcanic ash fall, those who have managed to get messages out described the country as looking like a moonscape.

Tonga tsunami map: Where the underwater volcano eruption was and the areas worst hit by devastating waves