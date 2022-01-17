Tonga tsunami: The brother of a missing British woman describes the ‘excruciating’ wait for news.

Tonga tsunami: The brother of a British woman who went missing after being swept away by the waves describes the ‘excruciating’ wait for news.

Angela Glover, 50, and her husband, Nick Eleini, were swept from a beach, according to Nick Eleini.

On Saturday afternoon, a tsunami swept his sister Angela Glover, 50, and her husband, as well as several of the couple’s dogs, from a beach, according to Nick Eleini.

Mr Eleini told the Guardian, “I don’t think the events will have a happy ending,” through tears.

“I believe the tsunami hit around 5.30 p.m. local time,” Eleini said.

“Angela and her husband, James, were swept away by the flood.

Angela was unable to cling to a tree and was washed away with the dogs, I believe four or five dogs.”

“They were housesitting a house on Tongatapu’s largest island, Tongatapu.

James returned to their proper home on the island’s south coast, but Angela was nowhere to be found.

James made contact with the local police and the British embassy, where he was able to inform us of the situation.”

“One of the dogs has been found, but Angela has not been found,” he added.

It hurts like hell.

To be honest, I can’t believe I’m saying these things.”

So far, no deaths have been confirmed as a result of the tsunami, but some reports claim that three people were swept away by the waves and that two of them have been discovered.

Ms Glover was born in Brighton and worked in marketing and advertising before opening an animal shelter to rehome and care for stray dogs in Tonga, a Pacific nation made up of 170 islands.

Since 2015, she has called Tonga home.

Mr Eleini, who currently resides in Sydney, is returning to the United Kingdom to visit his mother in Hove.

Since the tsunami, little information has come out of Tonga, with the eruption thought to have damaged the underwater communications cable that carries news in and out of the country.

Surveillance flights from Australia and New Zealand have been dispatched to assess the damage.

The tsunami was triggered by the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, an underwater volcano believed to be the.

