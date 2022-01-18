Tonga volcano: Dramatic images show the country’s landscape turning black as ash from the eruption covers it.

Tonga volcano: Dramatic images show the country’s landscape turning black from the eruption’s ash.

Satellite images show what used to be a leafy, green landscape on the Pacific island of Tonga turning into a grey moonscape after a volcanic eruption, as it is covered in thick ash.

As thick ash from a massive underwater volcano eruption blanketed the Pacific island, satellite images show Tonga’s normally vibrant landscape turning to a greyish black.

One of the small outer islands of the Polynesian kingdom suffered extensive damage, according to a Tongan diplomat, raising fears of more deaths and injuries as a result of the earthquake, which also caused a tsunami to hit the country.

Although communication with Tonga has been limited, two people have been reported dead, including Angela Glover, a 50-year-old British woman who was killed in the tsunami while attempting to save the dogs she cared for at a rescue shelter.

“People panic, run, and injure themselves.”

“We just hope there aren’t any more deaths,” Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, Tonga’s deputy head of mission in Australia, said.

Images taken by New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) reconnaissance flights showed “alarming” scenes of a village destroyed on Mango island and buildings missing on nearby Atata island, according to Mr Tu’ihalangingie.

Aid deliveries to areas where significant damage has been reported have been hampered by thick ash on an airport runway.

The military of New Zealand is sending much-needed drinking water and other supplies, but the ash on the runway will cause the flight to be delayed by at least one day, according to the military.

Earlier flights had been canceled due to a massive ash cloud created by the eruption on Saturday.

New Zealand dispatched a navy ship to Tonga on Tuesday, with another set to depart later that day, and pledged an initial NZ(dollar)1 million (£489,281) toward recovery efforts.

A plume of ash, steam, and gas rose like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific, as captured by satellite images.

Tsunami waves measuring 80 centimetres (2.7 feet) slammed into Tonga’s shoreline and traveled across the Pacific, causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.

“Significant infrastructural damage around Tongatapu,” UN humanitarian officials and Tonga’s government report.

“There has been no contact from the Ha’apai Group of islands,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, “and we are particularly concerned about two small low-lying islands — Mango and Fonoi — following surveillance flights.”

