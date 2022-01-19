Tonga volcano: Protecting drinking water is an ‘immediate priority’ after a tsunami contaminated it with salt water.

Tonga volcano: ‘Immediate priority’ is securing drinking water after a tsunami contaminates it with salt water.

The Pacific island’s undersea cable that connects it to the rest of the world has been damaged.

The Red Cross has warned that securing safe drinking water in tsunami-hit Tonga is a “critical immediate priority” because it has been contaminated by seawater after waves of up to 15 meters (50 feet) hit the island over the weekend.

As Tonga recovers from the effects of a volcanic eruption on Saturday that killed three people, including a British woman, New Zealand said it was sending vessels with critical water supplies that would arrive on Friday.

Two more people drowned in Peru on Saturday after the eruption was followed by unusually high waves.

The Red Cross said its teams in Tonga confirmed that salt water from the tsunami and volcanic ash had contaminated tens of thousands of people’s drinking water sources.

“Securing access to safe drinking water is a critical immediate priority… as diseases like cholera and diarrhoea are on the rise,” said Katie Greenwood, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Pacific head of delegation.

Tonga’s government said Tuesday that the tsunami had caused “unprecedented” damage.

Hundreds of homes, as well as an undersea cable that connects the island to the rest of the world, were destroyed.

It means that the island of 105,000 people is effectively cut off from the rest of the world, and the extent of the earthquake’s damage can only be determined through reconnaissance flights.

The foreign ministry of New Zealand said on Wednesday that repairing the cable could take up to four weeks.

“SubCom, a US cable company, estimates that Tonga’s cable connection will be repaired in at least four weeks,” according to a statement.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted, sending tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and being heard 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand.

The force of the eruption was estimated to be equivalent to five to ten megatons of TNT, according to James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. That’s more than 500 times the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of WWII.

Tonga has approved the arrival of the HMNZS Aotearoa and the HMNZS Wellington in the Covid-free zone, according to the New Zealand foreign ministry.

