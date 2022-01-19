Tonga’s entire water supply has been contaminated by a volcanic eruption.

Property was severely damaged, according to the Chinese envoy to the South Pacific nation, and volcanic ash is still present in the atmosphere.

The entire water supply in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has been contaminated by an undersea volcanic eruption, according to the Chinese ambassador to the island nation.

“The entire country of Tonga’s water supply has been contaminated, and people are struggling to get clean water.”

Cao Xiaolin, China’s ambassador to Tonga, told Chinese media that the country’s crops had been destroyed as well.

Since last Friday morning, the volcano, which is 65 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa, the capital of the main Tongatapu island, has been spewing ash, steam, and gas.

It wreaked havoc on the island’s communications systems.

Tonga’s government declared an “unprecedented disaster” on Tuesday.

Tonga is the third-largest archipelago nation in the South Pacific, with more than 170 islands, many of which are uninhabited but covered in tropical rainforest.

The disaster struck most of Tonga’s main island’s west side, destroying homes and forcing people to relocate to safer areas.

According to a report published in the Chinese daily Global Times on Wednesday, “the damage was worse in the third largest archipelago, which is closer to the volcano eruption, where entire homes were damaged by the tsunami,” Cao said.

The disaster claimed the lives of at least three people – one British citizen and two Tongan nationals – but the exact number of victims is still unknown.

“There is a lot of property damage.”

Volcanic ash is still present in the atmosphere, posing a risk to people’s respiratory systems.

“The public has been advised to stay indoors and travel with masks,” Cao said.

Many people are still missing, according to the UN humanitarian coordination office in Geneva, with around 100 houses damaged and 50 completely destroyed.

“Once planes are able to fly into the region,” China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, “China will deliver a batch of emergency supplies to Tonga as soon as possible.”

Australia and New Zealand dispatched two planes to survey the damage on Monday.

Tonga will receive (dollar)1 million in relief from Japan as a result of the volcanic eruption.