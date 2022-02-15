Tonga’s tsunami victims are still receiving aid from around the world.

China’s naval fleet arrives in Nuku’alofa, the capital, to deliver critical aid.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Tonga, an island nation ravaged by a deadly underwater volcano, continues to receive aid from around the world.

Chinese naval ships anchored near the capital Nuku’alofa on Tuesday to deliver relief supplies.

“More than 1,400 tons of relief supplies were delivered, primarily in the form of mobile homes, tractors, generators, pumps, water purifiers, emergency food, and medical and epidemic prevention equipment.”

“All of the materials have undergone several disinfection treatments and sampling quarantine prior to loading,” Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported.

A massive volcanic eruption last month triggered a tsunami that hit the majority of Tonga’s main Tongatapu island.

According to NASA, the eruption was far more powerful than the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of World War II.

Tonga is the third-largest archipelago nation in the South Pacific, with more than 170 islands, many of which are uninhabited but covered in tropical rainforest.

Following the disaster, a number of countries, including China, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and India, have offered assistance to Tonga.

Two Chinese military aircraft had previously delivered 33 tons of relief supplies to Tonga, including drinking water, food, PPE, and tents.