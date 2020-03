Medical workers transfer a patient to the Zhongfaxincheng campus of Tongji Hospital affiliated to Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, central China, March 29, 2020. As the epidemic wanes, Tongji Hospital transfers all its patients of the Guanggu campus to the Zhongfaxincheng campus for further treatment in a week from March 26. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)