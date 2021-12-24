Tonight in Glasgow, Homeless Project Scotland will host a free “fill your fridge” event.

From 8 p.m. tonight (December 24), Homeless Project Scotland will distribute free food and essentials under the Hielenman’s Umbrella in an effort to reduce food waste and assist Glaswegians.

Everyone is welcome to attend, according to the team, regardless of circumstance.

On Wednesday, the team hosted a Christmas feast for the city’s homeless, with Santa distributing gifts – and the big man will be back tonight to give out hot chocolate and gifts to the kids.

“Glasgow recently hosted COP26, in which one of the ways to stop the effects of climate change was discussed,” the charity said.

One of the many things this can accomplish is to ensure that no waste is thrown away.

“Everyone, including ourselves, our siblings, parents, grandparents, and neighbors, has had a difficult year in 2021.

Everyone has experienced difficult times at some point in their lives.

“Our year-round commitment to providing warm, nutritious food does not stop at our soup kitchen.

That is why, at our Glasgow Soup Kitchen, Homeless Project Scotland is holding a “fill your fridge” event.

“To put it simply, join a line and take what you need, no questions asked, so you can enjoy your Christmas without worrying about an empty refrigerator.”

The event’s Facebook page has more information.