Tonight on BBC2, Amol Rajan investigates the relationship between The Princes and the Press.

Dispatches investigates whether the UK is ready for electric cars, with David O’Doherty taking Richard Ayoade for a ride on Channel 4.

BBC Two at 9 p.m.

The BBC is withholding previews of this two-part series from media editor Amol Rajan, and there are reports that Buckingham Palace is enraged that the corporation has refused to let it see the show before it airs.

Rajan, who once called the monarchy “absurd,” is said to be looking into how the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex have charted very different paths in their media relationships, beginning with the years following the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The media’s response to the birth of a new generation of royals, including Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, has been overwhelmingly positive.

BBC One, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

For the four newcomers, it’s another week and another skills test.

Marcus Wareing asks his chefs to cook and serve poussin on the bone in just 20 minutes, with braised endive and a pear and hazelnut salad.

Monica Galetti’s twosome will serve chickpea panisses with an aubergine dip, which sounds like a slightly easier task.

Channel 4 at 8.30pm

Electric cars have never been more popular, especially in the wake of diesel and gasoline shortages, and as the government encourages citizens to go green in any way they can.

Is now a good time to spend tens of thousands of pounds on an electric vehicle? Morland Sanders, a reporter for Dispatches and an electric car owner, wonders if Britain’s charging network is good enough to keep drivers going at full throttle.

BBC One at 9 p.m

Richard E Grant joins Stephen Merchant’s caper about a diverse group of people on a community payback scheme in Bristol, which already features an impressive cast.

Lady Gabby’s wealthy aristocratic father (Grant) is persuaded by his influencer daughter (Eleanor Tomlinson) to let her use his stately home for her “boutique festival.”

However, the prospect of having a coke-head daughter and 5,000 crusties ruin my lawn is not appealing.

Channel 4 at 10:00 p.m.

Imagine two celebrities you could pair up and send on a round-the-UK travel series.

We now see what appears to be an endless sub-genre.

