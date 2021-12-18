Tonight on TV, David Baddiel wonders if social media is making us angry.

On ITV, celebrities strip for charity, and Matt Baker returns to his Durham Dales farm for the holidays.

BBC Two at 9:00 p.m.

David Baddiel is a self-confessed Twitter addict who is concerned about how social media is influencing our behavior.

His film begins with an arson attack on the home of an Essex builder, his wife, and children – otherwise known as the Smithy Family, who are harmless TikTok stars.

While a Silicon Valley renegade explains why we should delete all our social media accounts, Baddiel undergoes a brain scan while being exposed to a barrage of both positive and negative tweets before coming off Twitter for a fortnight.

Channel 4, 8 p.m.

Jamie Oliver appears to be following Boris Johnson’s lead when it comes to holiday get-togethers.

“This Christmas is all about coming back together,” he muses, though to be fair, his show was shot before the term “Omicron” was coined.

So, while he’s preparing boeuf bourguignon, garlic bread, and a bramble cocktail, and his son River is proving to be a scene-stealing chip off the old block, you can start your own list of cookery-show clichés that should be banned in the future.

9 p.m. on ITV

Ashley Banjo is leading a new cast of celebrities in the “cheekiest ever” strip show to raise cancer awareness.

EastEnders actress Laila Morse (aka Mo Harris), dancers James and Ola Jordan, Blue singer Duncan James, Christine McGuinness (discussing her recent autism diagnosis) and Loose Women regular Brenda Edwards are among those joining the Diversity dancer at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom (the latter word providing a punning opportunity as the male celebs unpack their thongs).

More4 at 9:00 p.m.

Following his wife, Nicola, and children off to save his parents’ Durham Dales farm after his mother, a shepherdess, suffered a freak accident earlier this year, viewers followed the Countryfile and One Show presenter.

Now they’re home for the holidays, bracing for winter storms and trimming their own Christmas tree, while his father, Mike, constructs “a nativity-themed surprise for the donkeys.”

Is there a baby in the manger?

Alibi, at 9 p.m.

Freddy Syborn, who also wrote for Fleabag, has tried to incorporate some of that show’s offbeat humour into his serial killer.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

What’s on TV tonight: David Baddiel asks if social media is making us angry