The Geminid meteor shower will shine brightly in the sky tonight – here’s how to see it.

The Geminid meteor shower will light up the night sky with shooting stars tonight – here’s how to see it.

SKYGAZERS could be in for a starry treat if the clouds stay away.

A bright display of shooting stars is expected to light up the sky tonight and into the early hours of Tuesday.

You might even be able to see it without binoculars or a telescope if you’re lucky, so no need to bring anything.

It’s also possible that it’ll be available in different colors.

Because of an unusual combination of metals, meteors can be yellow, green, red, or blue.

The Geminid is a regular celestial event that happens every December.

It has the ability to produce more than 100 meteors per hour at its peak.

Geminid is also very bright and moves slowly.

It is well worth getting out of bed to see, according to NASA.

Bill Cooke, NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office lead, said, “The Geminids are the only shower I’ll brave the cold December nights to see.”

Apart from obstructive clouds, the moon may be the only thing preventing you from seeing a shooting star.

As the Geminids%20reach%20their%20peak,%20it%20will%20be%20nearly%2080%%20full,%20which%20might%20decrease%20its%20radiance.

The moon, on the other hand, will set around 3 a.m., increasing your chances.

Nonetheless, settling on high ground, such as a hill, and away from city lights is your best bet for catching a glimpse of something.

A stream of debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon causes the shooting stars, making this one of the few major showers that isn’t caused by a comet.

Meteors are fragments of debris that enter the atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per second, vaporizing and producing the light streaks we call meteors.

Those who are unable to go outside can view a NASA live stream on Facebook from the comfort of their own homes.

