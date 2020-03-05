Tonne of MDMA seized in Sydney

More than one tonne of MDMA has been seized and a number of people arrested in Sydney following a joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force and NSW Police.

A shipping container from South Korea that arrived on January 11 was found to contain almost 650 tubs of tile adhesive, with 176 of them then discovered to contain bags of powder, which tested positive to MDMA.

“Each tub contained approximately six kilograms of MDMA powder. The total weight of the substance seized from the shipment was 1053kg,” , a joint statement said on Wednesday.

Two Canadian nationals and a 29-year-old man from Hong Kong have been arrested.

Further details of other arrests and seizures are expected to be provided at a media conference on Wednesday.