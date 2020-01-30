Tony Abbott calls for more ‘middle-class’ women to have children and says women on welfare have lots

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has urged ‘middle class’ women to have more children stating that ‘women in the welfare system have lots of kids’.

Speaking at an event at Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney on Tuesday night, Mr Abbott said lower birthrate figures among the middle class were a ‘real problem’.

He urged the government to do more to help working women who want to have children.

‘That is a real problem in every western country: middle class women do not have enough kids. Women in the welfare system have lots of kids,’ Mr Abbott said, The Age reports.

‘If you’re very wealthy you can afford to have as many kids as you want.’

‘While I’m all in favour of stay-at-home-mums if that’s their choice, I do think that a properly conservative government, acknowledging that having a family is one of the most wonderful things that anyone can do, would make it easier for women in the workforce to have more kids.’

During his time as prime minister, Mr Abbott tried to introduce a six-month paid parental scheme but was forced to abandon the policy in 2015 after several unsuccessful attempts to push it through parliament.

Mr Abbott’s comments caused a stir online, with some people criticising him.

‘Who in their right mind is going to listen to anything Tony Abbott has to say?’ one person wrote on Twitter.

Another comment read: ‘Tony, leave choice of family size to those who bare the baby and brunt of raising them.’

‘Middle class women would rather never hear from Tony Abbott ever again,’ a third said.

The former politician – who lost his seat at the last election – also said Australia should slash the level of immigration, which he claims is spiralling out of control.