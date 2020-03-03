Tony Abbott’s daughter Frances celebrates two year wedding anniversary

Tony Abbott’s daughter Frances has celebrated two years of marriage to her bodybuilder husband.

The 28-year-old posted a photo of her wedding day that highlighted how much her life has changed since she wed Sam Loch on Valentines Day 2018.

Ms Loch had long blonde hair in the wedding photo, but since October 2018 has sported a closely cropped head of black hair.

‘Look at your hair! Hardly recognise you,’ a friend commented on the snap, taken minutes after the couple signed the marriage register.

They married after a three-month whirlwind romance, and the second anniversary was seen by friends as vindication against sceptical comments at the time.

A former competitive bodybuilder, she now teaches yoga in Portland, Oregon, after the couple moved from Sydney to the U.S. the same week as her new haircut.

Ms Loch on Saturday revealed she writes motivational notes to herself to fight against self-doubt, and uses them in her yoga classes.

‘Let go of the idea that your (sic) failing just because your (sic) still figuring it out,’ one read.

‘Celebrate your mistakes cheer yourself on when you stumble, and have faith in yourself and your journey. You are on the way there.’

Another read: ‘The vision you have of your future self starts today. You are ready, you are enough. Start today.

‘You are your own best teacher. Give yourself permission to take what you need, to receive, to breathe.’

In January she held a yoga class to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief, thanking everyone for their donations with a verse from My Country by Dorothea Mackellar.

Her father Mr Abbott is a 19-year NSW Rural Fire Service veteran who spent many weeks battling a dozen blazes during the bushfire crisis.

Ms Loch said at the time of her haircut she worried about ‘looking like a boy’ and explained how she got past that feeling.

‘Before I shaved my head I was a bit concerned that I would look like a boy. But I realised that I don’t care if I look like a boy,’ she wrote.

‘There is nothing wrong with looking like a boy. I am all for looking like a boy, if myself or anyone wants to look like a boy. But there was, and sometimes still lingers, this funny feeling about looking like a boy.

‘There are moments where I catch my reflection and think: “Girl, you definitely look like a boy today” and that is followed with “buy some eyeliner! Put some earrings on! Start wearing more colour!”

‘But then I remind myself that I don’t care if I look like a boy and really, I really don’t want to do any of those eyeliner or earrings things.

‘So I don’t and I think “f**k it” and I move on.’