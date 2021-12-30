Tony Blair’s aides devised a “counter-sleaze strategy” in response to fears that the decorating row had resulted in a loss of trust.

A ‘counter-sleaze strategy’ was devised by Tony Blair’s aides in response to fears that the decorating row had sparked a loss of trust.

According to documents, Tony Blair’s senior aides became increasingly concerned in 1998 that New Labour was losing its “moral authority” as a result of a series of squabbles, including the opulent redecorating of Lord Chancellor Lord Irvine’s apartment.

A bitter squabble over the cost of a lavish redecorating of a ministerial residence.

A government that is increasingly concerned that it is becoming irreversibly mired in corruption.

And there’s a prime minister who wants to take the fight to the opposition.

This was the scene inside Tony Blair’s Downing Street less than a year after New Labour took power, as concerns grew that the new government was becoming tainted by multiple complaints of unethical behavior.

Newly released papers from the National Archives in Kew, west London, reveal growing concern in Number 10 that the Blair project was being jeopardized by scandals such as the astronomical cost of Lord Chancellor Derry Irvine’s apartments in the Palace of Westminster.

Lord Irvine, who served as Mr Blair’s head of chambers while the future prime minister was still a pupil barrister, came under fire for the £650,000 cost of the redecorating, which included nearly £60,000 spent on handprinted wallpaper.

He complained that the project’s goal was to restore the residence in the style dictated by its original designer, Augustus Pugin, and that the work was overseen by Parliamentary authorities rather than himself.

However, by January 1998, senior Blair aides were concerned that sleaze was causing serious damage, citing complaints about extravagant ministerial travel with partners and spouses, party funding, and blind funds used by some Cabinet ministers.

In a memo to Jonathan Powell, Mr Blair’s chief of staff, Anji Hunter, a longtime adviser widely regarded as the new prime minister’s gatekeeper, warned that an unnamed senior Labour figure was warning of “problems” among voters.

“We must not lose sight of the sleaze factor,” Ms Hunter wrote.

As partners, refurbishments, and tax hypocrisy take hold, [the unnamed figure]says out there among his millieu, we are losing moral authority by the second.

It appears that we are letting it drift without taking action.”

In a handwritten note to.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Tony Blair’s aides drew up ‘counter-sleaze strategy’ amid fears that decorating row had sparked loss of trust