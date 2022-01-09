Tony Blair’s knighthood should be revoked, according to a petition signed by 1 million people.

The petition asks the Queen to revoke the honor bestowed on a former prime minister for causing irreparable harm to the country’s constitution.

LONDON, U.K.

More than a million people have signed an online petition to have Tony Blair’s newly announced knighthood revoked.

Angus Scott started the petition on change.org as soon as the New Year Honours were announced on Dec.

30.

Scott charged Blair with doing “irreparable damage to both the United Kingdom’s constitution and the very fabric of the nation’s society.”

“In various conflicts, he was personally responsible for the deaths of countless civilians and servicemen.”

He should be charged with war crimes just for this,” Scott added.

Blair, whom he described as “the least deserving person of any public honor,” requested that the honor be taken away from him.

Every December, the New Year Honours are announced.

After that, the Order of the Garter’s royal knights and ladies gather at St.

A special ceremony took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The Garter, founded in 1348 by Edward III, is an honorary title bestowed by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.

Blair’s appointment as a knight companion to the Order of the Garter was announced 14 years after he left Downing Street as Prime Minister.

He is frequently referred to as the architect of the 2003 Iraq War, which began in large part due to claims of the presence of weapons of mass destruction in the country, which were never found.

Critics accuse Blair of collaborating with then-US President George W. Bush and sending British troops into Iraq with US forces, resulting in the deaths of over 200,000 Iraqi civilians.

His government’s decision to join the war drew criticism, and protests erupted in response to the absence of a UN Security Council resolution authorizing military action against Iraq.

According to a 2016 report by Sir John Chilcot, the Blair government did not exhaust all peaceful options before joining the coalition to invade Iraq.

The Chilcot report stated that “judgments about Iraq’s capabilities… were presented with a certainty that was not justified,” confirming the lack of discovery of WMDs.

Since 2003, more than 250,000 people are believed to have died in Iraq’s upheaval, including combatants but mostly civilians.