Tony Pulis scorns over Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech deal with major Eredivisie warning

Tony Pulis has warned Chelsea fans not to get overexcited by the signing of Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech despite his recent form

Hakim Ziyech might not be able to recreate his Eredivisie heroics in the Premier League according to former West Brom and Stoke manager Tony Pulis.

The Moroccan winger helped Ajax into the Champions League semi-finals last season before sealing the league title.

Despite his return of 48 goals and 82 assists in 160 outings for the Amsterdam outfit, the former Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough manager is far from convinced.

“I just think you’ve got to be very, very careful,” Pulis said on The Debate after the £35m summer transfer to Chelsea was announced.

“Dutch football is not Premier League football.

“For all what he’s done and what he’s achieved and if they’re spending that much money you hope and pray that you get it right, but there’s different levels and there’s different levels in respect of the European leagues.

“The Dutch league is a good league, Ajax were fabulous last year and they’ve been good this year, a good group of players and they’ve been unbelievable in respect of bringing good players through.

“But the Premier League is a different animal to the Dutch league.”

The 62-year-old went on to describe why the Premier League offers a different challenge, with players such as Jozy Altidore and Siem de Jong struggling in the past.

He added: “You go and watch the Dutch football and it is slower, it’s more technical.

“In the Premier League, the pace and the power in the Premier League, it is a different level again.

“So irrespective of what they’re spending and what his stats are saying, the stats are saying that he’s done all that, brilliant, in the Dutch league.

“Let’s see what he’s like when he comes to the Premier League.

“What I’m saying is you can’t criticise what he’s achieved where he is but this is a different level.

“The Premier League is most probably the best league in Europe, well the world, and it’s a different level.

“He will be playing against more powerful players, more powerful defenders and it will be interesting to see how he settles and how quickly he settles.

“You look at the stats and you say ‘Yeah he’s a shoe-in’ but football in England is different.”