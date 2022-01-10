‘Too soon he leaves,’ comedians, friends, and co-stars say of Bob Saget’s death.

Comedians, friends, and co-stars react to Bob Saget’s death: ‘He left too soon.’

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Full House” as a widower raising three daughters, died on Sunday in Florida.

His death at the age of 65 stunned colleagues and fans, and tributes poured in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian’s talent and kindness.

*

“Bob Saget was a lovely human being as well as a funny human being.

And he was, in my opinion, hilarious.

“I couldn’t have loved him any more.” — Norman Lear, via Twitter

“I’m shattered.

I’m devastated.

I’m in a state of complete and total disbelief.

He is the only friend I’ll ever have.

Bobby, I adore you.” — John Stamos, via Twitter

“I’m stumped.”

I’m at a loss for words.

Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known.

Candace Cameron Bure, who portrayed Saget’s daughter on “Full House,” said on Twitter, “I loved him so much.”

“I’m at a loss for words when it comes to Bob Saget.

I adored him and consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with someone as funny, soulful, and generous as him.

“How I Met You Mother” co-creator Craig Thomas, via Twitter: “His role on himym was a voice from the future, looking back on all of life’s complexities with a smile, and that’s how I’ll always remember him.”

“Oh, no,” says the speaker.

Bob Saget, may you rest in peace.

One of the nicest and funniest men I’ve ever met.

“It’s very sad,” Marc Maron said on Twitter.

“He had a big, big heart and a fantastically twisted comic mind.”

Jim Carrey, via Twitter: “He brought a lot of joy to the world and lived his life for the sake of goodness.”

“I’m still in disbelief.

Just a few days ago, I spoke with Bob.

As usual, we stayed on the phone, making each other laugh.

RIP to Bob Saget, my friend, comedian, and fellow Aristocrat.” — Gilbert Gottfried, via Twitter

“I’m aware that people lose loved ones, good people, on a daily basis.

No one is exempt.

The death of Bob Saget, on the other hand, has a profound impact.

If you didn’t know him, he was a wonderful person who genuinely cared about others.

He was the epitome of the phrase “good egg.”

It was way too soon…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.