Toorak doctor becomes latest Australian to test positive to coronavirus and treated 70 patients

A Victorian doctor has become the latest Australian to test positive to coronavirus and had treated as many as 70 patients despite showing symptoms.

The doctor, aged in his 70s and from Toorak, Melbourne, is now in isolation at his home after he was confirmed to have contracted the disease on Friday night following a trip to the United States.

The doctor had started showing symptoms including a runny nose on a flight from Denver to San Francisco on February 27 before returning to Melbourne on February 29.

The Toorak Clinic on Malvern Road where the doctor consulted around 70 patients this week has since been closed.

Meanwhile in New South Wales, there has been six more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the national total to 73.

The new cases include four men – one of whom showed symptoms after returning home from Italy – and two women, both aged in their 40s.

NSW Health is contacting passengers on the flight from Italy – QR908 – which left Qatar on March 1.

Along with those at the Melbourne clinic, the doctor saw two elderly people at an aged care facility in Malvern. These patients are being isolated in their rooms.

The patients that may have come into contact with the doctor were also told on Saturday morning to self isolate for two weeks.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said she was ‘flabbergasted’ that the doctor continued to work even though he had been feeling unwell.

‘I have to say I am flabbergasted that a doctor that has flu-like symptoms has presented to work,’ she told reporters on Saturday.

‘Our advice to the community is that if you have returned from overseas and are experiencing cold or flu like symptoms then please stay home, do not go to work, you should self isolate until such time as you are able to present to a doctor and get medical advice about whether you have COVID-19.

‘I understand these were very mild symptoms, perhaps he didn’t make the potential link, but we now have 70 patients that have been contacted.

‘So this is incredibly important that all healthcare workers take this seriously, if they are experiencing even mild symptoms they should be self-isolating until they get medical advice.’

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia has climbed to 67 including two people who have died.

A 78-year-old Western Australian man died on March 1 after being struck down with the disease.

A 95-year-old NSW woman died at a Sydney hospital on March 4 after developing a respiratory illness from the coronavirus.

In NSW, authorities are considering closing a Sydney school after a student became infected.

Epping Boys High School was shut down on Friday and could be closed for a fortnight after a 16-year-old male student tested positive.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant says the government is ‘prepared to take whatever action’ is in the best interests of students and the community.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday estimated the coronavirus outbreak could cost Australian taxpayers about $1 billion in health spending.