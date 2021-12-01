Top 10 Christmas movies to watch with your family to get into the holiday spirit

To get you in the mood for the holidays, we’ve compiled a list of our top ten favorite holiday films.

We’ve got you covered with everything from Christmas classics to new releases, some of which will make you cry!

Given that it is now December 1, we have compiled a list of films that you should see this holiday season.

So, to get you in the holiday spirit, we’ve compiled a list of old and new films, along with their Rotten Tomatoes ratings, so you can save time deciding which ones to watch and which ones to avoid.

So, whether you’re watching it alone, with a partner, or with family and friends, we’ve compiled a list of ten Christmas movies to help you get through the holiday season.

And if your favorite didn’t make the cut, let us know in the comments what you’re watching!

This film, starring Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, and Wendy Crewson and released in November 1994, is one of the best holiday movies and will undoubtedly make you cry.

It has a 72 percent ‘Tomatometer’ and a 65 percent ‘Audience Score.’

“Divorced father Scott (Tim Allen) has custody of his son (Eric Lloyd) on Christmas Eve,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

They are magically transported to the North Pole after he accidentally kills a man dressed as Santa Claus, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives.

“Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard over the next few months.”

“Perhaps that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all, and Scott has a lot of work ahead of him.”

PS: Keep an eye out for elves in the background if you watch the movie again – there are a lot of them!

The Polar Express, another Christmas classic.

The film, which stars Tom Hanks in multiple roles, receives a Tomatometer of 56 percent and an ‘Audience Score’ of 63 percent.

“Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg,” according to the press release.

