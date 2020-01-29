Top 25 roundup: Brawl mars No. 3 Kansas’ win over K-State

Freshman guard Christian Braun came off the bench to net a career-high 20 points Tuesday as the No. 3 Jayhawks destroyed visiting Kansas State 81-60 at Lawrence, Kan., in a game that will be remembered for a brawl that took place in the closing seconds.

With the Jayhawks (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) up 81-59 and Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa dribbling out the clock, Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball and went in for a buzzer-beating layup. However, De Sousa got back, blocked the shot and sent Gordon to the floor. De Sousa then stood over Gordon and appeared to talk trash, leading to what became a benches-clearing scrum.

Punches appeared to be thrown, and at one point De Sousa picked up a folding chair and held it over his head as players and coaches ran around in chaos behind the baseline. But an assistant coach grabbed the chair before De Sousa could use it.

Once coaches and security separated the players, all but the five players on the floor for each team at the time of the brawl were ejected and De Sousa was assessed a technical. Officials put one-tenth of a second back on the clock and summoned the 10 players still in the game back to the court from the locker room to allow Kansas State (8-10, 1-5) to shoot free throws, accounting for the game’s final points.

“Well, obviously it’s an embarrassment,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said after the game. “It’s not something to be proud of. What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It’s a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness.”

No. 4 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 55

The host Aztecs matched their best start and longest winning streak in program history by routing the Cowboys for the second time this season.

The Aztecs (20-0, 9-0 Mountain West Conference) held the Cowboys to 18-of-42 shooting from the floor, including 6-of-20 from behind the 3-point arc, and forced 16 turnovers. Eleven of those giveaways came in the first half.

Malachi Flynn led San Diego State with 18 points. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished five assists and made four steals. Jake Hendricks led Wyoming (5-16, 0-9) with 20 points, connecting on 5 of 12 from behind the 3-point arc. Kwane Marble II scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59

Matthew Hurt scored 22 points as the Blue Devils got back on track by blistering the Hurricanes in Durham, N.C. Duke was coming off consecutive losses to Clemson and Louisville.

Tre Jones dumped in 16 points and Vernon Carey Jr. added 11 points to help the Blue Devils end a two-game skid. It was a wire-to-wire win for Duke (16-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which throttled Miami 95-62 slightly more than two weeks.

Kameron McGusty and Rodney Miller Jr. each posted 13 points, and Dejan Vasiljevic added 12 points for the Hurricanes (10-8, 2-6), who have lost three games in a row and five of their last six. Miller had 13 rebounds.

No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61

Jermaine Samuels tallied 20 points and seven rebounds, Saddiq Bey added 14 points and six boards, and Justin Moore chipped in 14 to lead the host Wildcats past the Bulldogs at Finneran Pavilion, handing Butler its third straight loss.

The Wildcats, winners of 11 of their last 12 games, including five in a row, shot 21-for-23 on free throws and dominated on the glass with 43 rebounds. The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Big East) shot 9-for-25 on 3-pointers.

Butler, which won 15 of its first 16 games this season, has now dropped three consecutive conference games after shooting 25 percent (5-for-20) on 3-pointers against Villanova. The Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) were led by Kamar Baldwin, who finished with 21 points.

No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

Forward Nick Richards and guard Ashton Hagans combined for 43 points as the Wildcats completed a regular-season sweep of the Bulldogs in Lexington, Ky.

Hagans had 23 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals while Richards had 20 points and eight boards for the Wildcats (14-4, 5-1 SEC).

Forward Rayshaun Hammonds and guard Anthony Edwards scored 16 each to lead the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4), who have lost four times in a five-game stretch that started with a 78-69 loss to the Wildcats in Athens, Ga., two weeks ago.

No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points as the Terrapins rallied from down 14 at the half to get their first road win of the season, defeating the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill.

Smith, who added 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, got 21 of his points in the second half as Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) rolled to 51 points in that frame.

The Wildcats (6-12, 1-7) fell for the third straight time and suffered their eighth loss in the last nine games. Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 17 points and Miller Kopp added 16.

TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54

Desmond Bane poured in 27 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Horned Frogs owned the second half in defeating the Red Raiders in their Big 12 matchup in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) trailed by four points after a closely contested first 20 minutes but assumed control right after halftime and eventually ran their lead to 55-40 on a layup by Bane with 7:42 remaining.

Kevin Samuel added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who outshot Texas Tech 54.2 percent to 43.5 percent in the second half. Jahmi’us Ramsey paced Texas Tech (12-6, 3-3) with 15 points, while Terrence Shannon Jr. and TJ Holyfield added 10 points each.

No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Freshman center Kofi Cockburn recorded 22 points and 15 rebounds, lifting the Illini over the host Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Ind.

Trent Frazier added 21 points for the Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak to five games. Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 18 points as Illinois won its first game at Purdue since Dec. 30, 2008.

Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14 points, while Trevion Williams added 12 points and Matt Haarms had 10. The Boilermakers (10-9, 3-5) dropped to 8-2 at home this season and had their string of 15 straight Big Ten wins at Mackey Arena snapped.

