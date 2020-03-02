Top 25 roundup: Ohio State caps sweep of Michigan

Duane Washington Jr. made five 3-pointers to highlight a 20-point performance as No. 23 Ohio State posted a 77-63 victory over No. 19 Michigan on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) won their third straight game after outscoring Michigan 23-9 in the final seven minutes.

CJ Walker scored 15 points, brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each had 14 and Luther Muhammad added 10 for Ohio State.

Michigan (18-11, 9-9) has lost two in a row since a five-game winning streak. Franz Wagner had 18 points, and Zavier Simpson added 12 for the Wolverines, who were done in by the Buckeyes shooting 52.4 percent (11 of 21) from 3-point range.

St. John’s 91, No. 10 Creighton 71

Greg Williams Jr. scored 21 points, and Rasheem Dunn added 19 to lead the host Red Storm to the upset of the Bluejays in a Big East clash in Queens, N.Y.

LJ Figueroa added 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak. The win marked St. John’s first home win over a top-10 team since 1975, when it defeated No. 7 Tennessee.

Damien Jefferson led Creighton (22-7, 11-5) with 20 points, and Ty-Shon Alexander added 19. The Bluejays had won nine of their previous 10 games.

No. 11 Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52

Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cardinals past the Hokies and into sole possession of first place in the ACC.

Louisville (24-6, 15-4 ACC) extended its winning streak to 16 games over Virginia Tech (15-14, 6-12) dating to 1991-92. The Cardinals, who have regular-season one game left, lead Florida State (14-4) by a half game in the standings.

Louisville shot 45.6 percent from the field and made only 6 of 20 shots from 3-point range, with only one other double-digit scorer (Ryan McMahon with 10 points). Steven Enoch had 11 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton finished with nine.

Stanford 72, No. 21 Colorado 64

Bryce Wills stalled a Colorado rally with a jumper with 2:41 remaining, allowing the Cardinal to hold off the Buffaloes in a Pacific-12 Conference game.

Stanford (20-9, 9-7) won its fourth straight to reach 20 victories for the first time since going 24-13 in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, the loss formally eliminated Colorado (21-9, 10-7) from the conference regular-season title race with just one week remaining. The Buffaloes have lost three games in a row.

No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55

Freshman guard Marcus Sasser poured in 21 points, including nine straight in a pivotal late second-half run, as the Cougars dispatched the Bearcats in a key American Athletic Conference game in Houston.

Nate Hinton, a sophomore, added 16 points, and Caleb Mills, a freshman, hit for 15 as Houston (22-7, 12-4 AAC) got 52 of its points from those three underclassmen.

Tre Scott had 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Bearcats, recording his 10th double-double in 16 games this season. Jarron Cumberland added 11 points for Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5), which went the final 3:10 without a field goal.

–Field Level Media