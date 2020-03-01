Top 25 roundup: TCU rallies to trip up No. 2 Baylor

Desmond Bane scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers, three of them during a decisive late-game stretch, as TCU came from behind to stun No. 2 Baylor 75-72 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half but came charging from behind. With the game tied at 55, Bane scored the ensuing eight points, granting the Horned Frogs a 63-55 advantage with 3:03 to play. Baylor was 0 of 7 from the field during that decisive stretch.

Freddie Gillespie led Baylor (25-3, 14-2 Big 12) with 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Jared Butler added 18 points and MaCio Teague hit for 13.

PJ Fuller added 21 points for the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9), with Jaire Grayer hitting for 13. TCU entered having lost eight of its last 10 games.

No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58

There were no fisticuffs, but the Jaykawks had to survive a valiant fight from the rival Wildcats before hanging on for a road win in Manhattan, Kan.

Devon Dotson scored 25 points to lead Kansas (26-3, 15-1 Big 12) to its 14th straight victory. Kansas won the previous matchup 81-60 on Jan. 21 in Lawrence, a contest marred by an ugly bench-clearing brawl.

K-State (9-20, 2-14) has lost nine straight games, its longest skid since losing 11 straight in 1999-2000. The Wildcats were led by Cartier Diarra with 15 points.

No. 3 Gonzaga 86, Saint Mary’s 76

Filip Petrusev scored 27 points to help the Bulldogs to victory over the Gaels in Spokane, Wash., as Corey Kispert made 4 of 5 3-point attempts while adding 20 points.

Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1 West Coast Conference) stretched its national-best homecourt winning streak to 39 games. Killian Tillie registered 13 points and Joel Ayayi added 12 points and eight rebounds in the regular-season finale for both teams. Gonzaga has won 17 of the past 21 meetings.

Jordan Ford scored 28 points for Saint Mary’s (24-7, 11-5), which had a four-game winning streak halted. Malik Fitts added 15 points and Tanner Krebs had 10 for the Gaels.

No. 5 San Diego State 83, Nevada 76

Malachi Flynn scored a career-high 36 points, and the Aztecs rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat the host Wolf Pack in the regular-season finale for each team.

It marked the third time in as many games that San Diego State (28-1, 17-1 Mountain West Conference) trailed in the second half. The Aztecs lost to UNLV a week ago, but rallied on Tuesday to knock off Colorado State.

Flynn shot 13 of 20 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc. KJ Feagin shot 4 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. Jalen Harris led Nevada with 24 points, and Jazz Johnson and Lindsey Drew scored 13 apiece.

Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69

Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, including a layup with one second remaining, to propel the Tigers over the visiting Seminoles. The win marked Clemson’s third win against a top 6 opponent this season.

Clemson (15-13, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) kept its flickering postseason hopes alive. Florida State (24-5, 14-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Dawes, a freshman guard, made 8 of 18 shots from the floor. John Newman also scored 18 points for the Tigers. Devin Vassell led Florida State with 14 points, while Trent Forrest and Malik Osborne each had 11.

Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50

Mamadi Diakite scored the go-ahead basket with 39 seconds left and the Cavaliers held on to defeat the Blue Devils in Charlottesville, Va., as Duke’s Tre Jones missed a shot — and after a scramble for the ball, the possession arrow was in Virginia’s favor with 16 seconds to play.

Virginia’s Braxton Key missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Duke delivered the ball in the post to Vernon Carey Jr., whose shot was blocked by Jay Huff. Huff then made the second of two free-throw attempts with 3.7 seconds to go before Duke used its final timeout. Jones’ 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

Huff finished with 15 points and 10 blocked shots. Diakite and Key each had 14 points as Virginia (21-7, 13-5 ACC) stretched its winning streak to six games for the longest active string in the conference. Carey and Jones each had 17 points for Duke (23-6, 13-5), which was trying to pull into a three-way tie for first place in the ACC.

No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66

Immanuel Quickley recorded his second career double-double with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds as the Wildcats held on to beat the visiting Tigers in Lexington, Ky., to clinch their 49th Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

Quickley had only three field goals but was 11 of 11 on free throws as the Wildcats (24-5, 14-2 SEC) cashed in on 27 of 33 free throw attempts to notch their eighth consecutive victory. Auburn was 13 of 22 from the stripe. Tyrese Maxey added 17 points, Nick Richards 14, and Nate Sestina 11 for Kentucky.

J’Von McCormick scored 13 points, all in the second half, to lead the Tigers (24-5, 11-5), who struggled with 28.1 percent shooting in the second half. Senior Austin Wiley posted his 13th double-double of the season and 15th of his career with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 9 Maryland 66

The Spartans knocked off the host Terrapins in College Park, Md., continuing Michigan State’s torrid run and tightening up the conference race heading into the final week of the regular season.

Four Spartans scored in double figures, led by Cassius Winston with 20 points and six assists as Michigan State (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in the last five games and closed to within a game of league-leading Maryland.

The Terrapins (23-6, 13-5) got 20 points and 12 rebounds from Jalen Smith but fell for the second time in the last three games and failed to clinch at least a share of their first Big Ten crown.

Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54

Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead the visiting Friars to their fourth consecutive victory by beating the Wildcats in Philadelphia.

Maliek White added 15 points for Providence (17-12, 10-6 Big East), which strengthened its NCAA Tournament chances with its fifth win over a ranked team this season. Pipkins hit a spinning jumper for a 50-46 advantage with 1:28 left, and he later made two free throws for a 52-47 lead.

Collin Gillespie led Villanova with 13 points despite a sore thigh while Saddiq Bey added 11. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (22-7, 11-5), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. They shot 5 of 30 from beyond the arc and finished at 35.1 percent from the field.

No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79

Myles Powell scored 28 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 points and nine rebounds, and the Pirates defeated the host Golden Eagles in Milwaukee.

Jared Rhoden contributed nine points off the bench for Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East), which won its third game in a row. Quincy McKnight led the Pirates with eight assists to go along with five points.

Markus Howard scored a game-high 37 points for Marquette (18-10, 8-8). Sacar Anim finished with 13 points, while reserve Theo John contributed eight points and 10 rebounds. Seton Hall completed a 2-0 sweep against Marquette in conference play. The Pirates won the first matchup 69-55 on Jan. 11.

No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68

Luka Garza overcame a slow start to finish with 25 points and 17 rebounds as the Hawkeyes pulled away from the Nittany Lions for a conference victory in Iowa City.

Joe Wieskamp scored 13 points and CJ Fredrick, who missed the previous three games and played only 11 minutes on Feb. 13 because of a foot injury, added 10. The Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) also got eight assists from Joe Toussaint and four blocks from Garza.

Lamar Stevens scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (21-8, 11-7), while Seth Lundy added 19 points and Myles Dread hit for 11. Penn State struggled to make shots for the fourth straight game, hitting just 37.1 percent from the field, including a miserable 12 of 34 in the second half.

No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64

Yoeli Childs scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to power the Cougars past the Waves in the regular-season finale for both West Coast Conference teams in Malibu, Calif.

The Cougars (24-7, 13-3 WCC) trailed the Waves (15-15, 8-8) at halftime of the hosts’ Senior Day. But while Pepperdine honored its upperclassmen, it was sophomore Kessler Edwards taking center stage. He scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Skylar Chavez added 11 points.

Zac Seljaas finished with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for BYU, Jake Toolson added 11 points and eight rebounds, and TJ Haws chipped in 13 assists to go with eight points.

Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62

Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points to help the Sooners win in Morgantown, W.Va., and send the Mountaineers to their sixth loss in seven games.

Doolittle was one of four players in double figures for the Sooners (18-11, 8-8 Big 12). Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 12. Bieniemy had just one turnover in a game-high 38 minutes running the offense for Oklahoma.

Miles McBride led West Virginia (19-10, 7-9) with 13 points. After trailing by 21 with just over seven minutes left, the Mountaineers had a quick 17-4 run to get within eight with three minutes remaining, but they couldn’t pull any closer.

Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58

Andrew Jones tied a career high with 22 points and the visiting Longhorns rallied to get a conference win over the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.

Courtney Ramey added 12 points for Texas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12), which has four wins in a row, all by double digits.

Jahmi’us Ramsey led Texas Tech (18-11, 9-7) with 13 points. Kevin McCullar added 12, Davide Moretti hit 11 and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 10.

