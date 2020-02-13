Top African beach volleyball countries to vie for World C’ship ticket

NAIROBI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — African volleyball giants Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt and Cameroon have all confirmed participation in this year’s Under-19 Beach Cup tournament.

The week-long competition, which will have 24 African teams, will bring together the continent’s top beach volleyball sides and will serve as the African qualifiers for the World Championship that will be hosted by Thailand Sept. 1-6 in Bangkok.

The African Beach Cup Championship is scheduled to take place from May 5-10.

“We have a qualification deadline imposed by the FIVB (The Federation Internationale de Volleyball) to finish the qualification process for the World championships. We will only take the top-ranked 24 teams for the qualifiers. Africa has top talent and this championship is good for the exposure of the raw talent,” Emr Elwani, the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) said on Monday.

This competition is eligible for players born from Jan. 1 in 2002 and thereafter.

At the same time, CAVB has confirmed the dates for the second round of the 2020 Continental Cup, which is also the qualification process for Beach Volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.