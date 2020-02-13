Top Chinese takeaway foods for dieters – and dishes slimmers should always avoid

Looking to lose weight without giving up your Chinese takeaway orders? You can do so, as long as you avoid these calorific menu items

Good news, foodies.

You don’t need to swerve your local Chinese takeaway if you’re looking to lose weight.

According to diet expert Terri-Ann Nunns, you can stick to your slimming plans by being smart about what you order.

The creator off the Terri-Ann 123 Diet Plan says the trick is to swerve deep fried dishes in favour of steamed dishes on the menu.

Fish, dumplings and veggies are among the products that aren’t too calorific.

Soups and stir fries are also unlikely to have too much effect on your waistline.

Terri-Ann said: “Chinese takeaways offer a range of healthy dishes and can be a great option if you’re looking for a low calorie and low fat takeaway.

“They have a lot of steamed dishes on the menu including varieties of fish, dumplings and vegetables which are all cooked without oil, meaning the fat content is significantly lower than other dishes.

“Stir fries are also a great go to if you’re ordering a Chinese as they’re low in fat and packed full of vegetables.

“If you’re looking for a side avoid anything that’s marked as ‘crispy’ as that means it’s deep-fried.

“Instead, opt for boiled rice or steamed vegetables as a tasty alternative.”

While it’s possible to indulge in a Chinese takeaway while you’re slimming, make sure you’re keeping tabs on your portion control.

As well as this, Terri-Ann warns against ordering battered or deep fried items.

Sweet and sour chicken balls, fried rice, prawn toast and spring rolls can be calorific.

If you are eating these treats, always do so in moderation.