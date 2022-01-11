Top Conservatives say Boris Johnson must resign if he lied about Downing Street parties, as MPs warn of ‘creeping doom.’

Conservative MPs are dissatisfied with the Government’s public relations strategy in the wake of repeated allegations of illegal parties in Number 10.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will have to resign if he attends a lockdown drinks party in the Downing Street garden, according to a senior Conservative, as Tory MPs, activists, and donors slammed the Prime Minister’s alleged rule-breaking.

Mr Johnson will face questions in the Commons on Wednesday about a gathering in May 2020 that was reportedly organized by his private secretary Martin Reynolds, and to which 100 members of staff from around No 10 were invited.

Several backbenchers told it that the latest party scandal had weakened the Prime Minister’s authority and made a leadership challenge more likely.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, is currently investigating the allegations.

“It’s really bad,” said a former Cabinet minister.

It renders his horrified expressions in Parliament as completely meaningless.”

Mr Johnson is facing a sense of “creeping doom,” according to one Tory MP, especially with ex-aide Dominic Cummings determined to remove him from office.

“People are furious, I’m furious, people across Scotland and across the UK are furious,” Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservatives’ leader, told Sky News.

“If the Prime Minister has misled Parliament, he must resign,” he said, referring to Mr Johnson’s previous assertion that he did not attend any illegal parties.

Mr Reynolds is said to have sent an email to coworkers inviting them to “bring their own booze” to the No 10 garden during “lovely weather” while the lockdown was still in effect.

A number of those invited are said to have objected to the event, which one former Downing Street official described as “outright hypocrisy.”

Mr Reynolds is still in the Prime Minister’s full confidence, according to the Prime Minister’s spokesman.

“What the f**k was Martin Reynolds doing?” a senior Tory MP questioned. “How could a senior civil servant think it was a good idea to throw a party during the first lockdown when we were all afraid to walk down the street?”

Other Conservatives slammed the White House’s public relations strategy.

“From a communications standpoint, most people would say once something comes out, get everything out there,” a leading backbencher said.

Otherwise, it will become a never-ending torment.

