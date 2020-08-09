Top cop defending Met’s VIP paedophile ring inquiry worried about what to do with his hat when addressing media

A TOP cop sought advice on what to do with his hat before addressing the media on Scotland Yard’s disastrous bogus VIP paedophile ring probe.

Met Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House asked his communications chief for “thoughts — on hat and on interview?”.

It came after a pal urged him to ditch it and not “clutch it under your armpit”, emails show.

The force was heavily criticised for spending £2.5million investigating VIPs after outlandish claims by fraudster Carl Beech.

He did not wear it at the briefing for the report on the bungled probe on VIPs accused of rape, torture and murder by Carl Beech, 51.

Beech got 18 years for perverting justice and fraud.

Ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor, 73, wrongly accused of child murder, said: “The Met Police pays more attention to presentation and media manipulation than to truth and facts.

“This is just another example of them trying to hide the faults of their tawdry and very expensive investigation.

“Sir Stephen should eat his hat, or hang it up entirely.”

Sir Stephen’s emails were released after a freedom of information request.

The Met declined to comment.

