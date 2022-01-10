Top diplomats from the Gulf Cooperation Council are flying to China.

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s top diplomats are on their way to China.

Top diplomats from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states will arrive in Beijing for a four-day official visit on Monday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

According to a statement, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, as well as the organization’s secretary general, will be in China until Friday.

The invitation was extended by Wang Yi, China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister.

The visit takes place in the midst of a crisis sparked by violent protests over rising fuel prices in Kazakhstan, one of Beijing’s main energy suppliers.

The Central Asian country has largely returned to normalcy after a week of turmoil.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a regional political and economic union.