Top doctors have called on the government to intervene in the NHS staff exodus, which has seen a record number of people leave because of the Covid trauma.

Doctors and nurses have urged the government to address the healthcare workforce exodus after it was revealed that a record number of people had left the NHS in recent data.

Between July and September of last year, over 27,000 people left, the highest number in any quarter since data collection began in 2011.

The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, has urged the government to improve workforce planning and reduce red tape so that doctors are not overworked unnecessarily.

“Doctors are cutting their hours or planning to leave the health service entirely due to punishing workloads, stress, exhaustion, punitive pensions’ taxation rules, and, sadly, verbal and physical abuse,” said Dr David Wrigley, BMA deputy council chair.

Simply put, we must halt this trend.

Without its employees, the health care system would be nothing.”

The Royal College of Nursing also expressed concern that too many nurses are being exposed to Covid and urged the government to make priority testing a standard practice.

“Staff must feel valued, be paid a fair wage for their essential skills, and have the time they need to recover from busy and stressful work,” Patricia Marquis, England director at the Royal College of Nursing, said.

Work-life balance should not be regarded as an extravagance.”

Fears of contracting Covid-19, combined with low pay for working in such conditions, have caused many NHS workers to leave the industry as a result of the pandemic thus far.

“There would be outbreaks among the staff that you worked next to, meaning you had to self-isolate from loved ones for 10 days,” Paul, an NHS nurse who retired early, told me.

All of this comes after a ten-year pay freeze that brought nursing pay on par with that of a Lidl supermarket floor employee.

“At 57, I was close to retirement and had sufficient savings to retire, so I did.”

I thank the Lord every day that I am not still.

